Get a Peek Inside Fifty Shades of Grey's Sexiest Scenes

Penis popsicles, coming right up. Have you seen the sex scenes in the Fifty Shades of Grey book played out in film? Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson say Christian Grey's and Anastasia Steele's steamy lines out loud (not to mention simulating the actual acts) to titillating success in the naughty adaptation. To take the words from Anastasia herself: "Holy cow!" Check out the hottest (NSFW) excerpts that we want to watch over again (and again). Well, everything except for that tampon scene . . .

That Elevator Makeout Session

"Before I know it, he's got both of my hands in his viselike grip above my head, and he's pinning me to the wall using his lips . . . His other hand grabs my hair and yanks down, bringing my face up, and his lips are on mine . . . My tongue tentatively strokes his and joins his in a slow, erotic dance . . . His erection is against my belly."

The First Time

"Suddenly, he sits up and tugs my panties off and throws them on the floor. Pulling off his boxer briefs, his erection springs free. Holy cow! . . . He kneels up and pulls a condom onto his considerable length. Oh no . . . Will it? How?"

The Opening Oral Sex Scene

"Turning to face him, I'm shocked to find he has his erection firmly in his grasp. My mouth drops open. 'I want you to become well acquainted, on first name terms if you will, with my favorite and most cherished part of my body.'"

The Tampon Exchange

"His breathing is ragged, matching mine. 'When did you start your period, Anastasia?' . . . He reaches between my legs and pulls on the blue string – what?! – and gently takes my tampon out and tosses it into the nearby toilet. Holy fuck. Sweet mother of all . . . Jeez. And then he's inside me. . . ah!"

Salsa Moves and Penis Popsicles

"I pull him deeper into my mouth so I can feel him at the back of my throat and then to the front again. My tongue swirls around the end. He's my very own Christian Grey-flavored popsicle. I suck harder and harder . . . Hmm . . . My inner goddess is doing the merengue with some salsa moves."

Baby Oil Butt Rubs

"Sitting beside me, he gently pulls my sweatpants down. Up and down like a whores' drawers, my subconscious remarks bitterly. In my head, I tell her where to go. Christian squirts baby oil into his hand and then rubs my behind with careful tenderness — from makeup remover to soothing balm for a spanked ass, who would have thought it was such a versatile liquid."

The Kinky Comes Out

"Suddenly he grabs me, tipping me across his lap. With one smooth movement, he angles his body so my torso is resting on the bed beside him. He throws his right leg over both mine and plants his left forearm on the small of my back, holding me down so I cannot move . . . He places his hand on my naked behind, softly fondling me, stroking around and around with his flat palm. And then his hand is no longer there . . . and he hits me — hard."

