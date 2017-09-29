7 Days of Sex? You Can Do It

OK, so sometimes we all might be a little guilty of shirking some of our sexier responsibilities when we are too busy, had a long day at work, or are not quite in the mood. There are plenty of ways to spice up your relationship with your significant other, but this 7-day challenge puts the focus specifically on making a point each day to get it on — for one week. The goal is just to do it every day, and then you can decide how much you want to shake it up! And trust us, it's for your own good.

Day 1: Have sex.

Optional add-on: make time for morning sex.

Day 2: Have sex.

Optional add-on: do it in a new place.

Day 3: Have sex.

Optional add-on: bring in some props.

Day 4: Have sex.

Optional add-on: focus on foreplay.

Day 5: Have sex.

Optional add-on: try a new position.

Day 6: Have sex.

Optional add-on: shag in the shower.

Day 7: Have sex.

Optional add-on: act out your favorite fantasy.