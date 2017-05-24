 Skip Nav
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off

We can't help but get nostalgic thinking about growing up in the 1990s. Thinking of those days reminds us of the music, fashion, heartthrobs, toys, and TV shows that made the '90s totally rad. So let's take a trip down memory lane to our '90s girlhood, from Ring Pops, 90210, and Tamagotchis to stick-on earrings, Devon Sawa, and Titanic. Check it out!

Oilers14990498 Oilers14990498 2 years

Awesome!!! So many memories.

Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 2 years

So. Good.

Amanda14734998 Amanda14734998 3 years
Just because something STARTED in the 80's, doesn't mean the 90's kids didn't enjoy them. The fact is: they WERE present & enjoyed in the 90's as well.
CamcorderTips CamcorderTips 3 years
lovely kids
Teyocoyani Teyocoyani 4 years
Candy necklaces, easy bake ovens, scented markers, push up pencils, Salt-n-Pepa, Judy Blume, play-doh, and on and on were all things from the 70's and 80's. I love a good retro story but not when it's inaccurate! Come on now!  
yasmeeeeeeen7 yasmeeeeeeen7 4 years
omg! wat kind of ugly staff did they wear at that time i mean look at wat melanie brown is wearing  
liverwurst liverwurst 4 years
Ugh. We didn't wear Jellies" in the 90's....they were from the 80's, and I would know.
gaiusb gaiusb 4 years
 @Sterps Thank you Sterps!  Lite brite and rabbit feet ARE from the 80's as well as Jellies!  Jelly shoes became a fad in the mid-80's but were revived in the mid-nineties.  So- the title of this article isn't exactly accurate.
chicgoods547 chicgoods547 4 years
Jeanellekorhonen Jeanellekorhonen 4 years
I miss the 90's!
LazyCash29 LazyCash29 4 years
gigill gigill 4 years
Also, Kid Street (maybe that was Canadian?) and Gak.
gigill gigill 4 years
What about Sister Sister, Pogo Balls, Brandy, Total Request Live and Bjork? (Sorry if those are already in there).
Sterps Sterps 4 years
cmon people...lite bright and rabbit feet are from the 80s!
raeraek raeraek 4 years
Never mind!  Just saw the slap bracelets!
Tara-Block Tara-Block 4 years
 @raeraek those are in there!
raeraek raeraek 4 years
LOVE!!!  What about jelly shoes or the slap bracelets? :)  
Tara-Block Tara-Block 4 years
 @rlm36532 Thanks for all the suggestions, I tried to add them all! :) Keep 'em coming!
rlm36532 rlm36532 5 years
They did cover a lot of the greats but what gives on just adding some of the Saved by the Bell characters and not Saved by the Bell!  We loved AC Slater!!!  I also saw spin art but not spin art t-shirts.  We had a place just a few miles from where I lived called B-Unique that did those shirts and I had about 10 of them!  They also missed Duck Tales, Darkwing Duck, Tale Spin, Bonkers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Newsies!  I think we need a part 2 of this list...  Just saying :-)
Kellie2713498 Kellie2713498 5 years
Let's take a trip a time not so long ago where everything is just better :)) the 90's!!
Mr.-King-Calvin-Coleman-4239 Mr.-King-Calvin-Coleman-4239 5 years
Toe Rings are Awesome!!!!.
jaan_black jaan_black 5 years
lol, I wear toe rings year-round, my husband thinks they're sexy...the 90's were fun
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds