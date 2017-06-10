100 Essential Songs For Your '90s Dance Party

Around here, we have a ton of nostalgia for the '90s, and part of that is due to the incredible music from the decade. There are so many unforgettable hits of the era, but right now we're thinking about the tunes that made you put your Beanie Babies aside, turn your boombox up, and get on the floor. If you're looking for the perfect mix of dance songs from the 1990s, look no further, because we've got 100 of them for that theme party you know you want to have.