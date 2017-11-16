The 16 Stages of Dating After Divorce

The best part about being divorced after a short marriage is being single again at 35. Seriously. When my marriage ended after just two years, the idea of navigating the dating world all over again seemed daunting, unappealing, and pointless. Plus, the last time I'd been seriously single, it was 2006; texting was barely a given, much less Tinder.

But, I figured, if Robin Wright can snag a hot younger boyfriend after 15 years of marriage and a very public divorce, I could at least give dating a shot. To my pleasant surprise, my 30-something jadedness confidence combined with the dawn of casual online dating culture made for one damn fun year and a half. Turned out, dating as a divorced 35-year-old was a great way to pass the time until I felt ready for a relationship again. Behold the 16 stages of my journey, illustrated with GIFs featuring sassy women.