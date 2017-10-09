 Skip Nav
This Harry Potter Jewelry Collection Might Just Be Our Favorite Ever!

There's nothing better than an entire collection of items celebrating your biggest obsessions. Jewelry company Alex and Ani, which has done adorable collaborations with Disney in the past, is now tapping into yet another one of our favorite fandoms — this time, Harry Potter! The line celebrates the series with Deathly Hallows-themed pieces, lightning bolt earrings and rings, and more. Check out everything the 10-piece collection offers ahead!

Pull Chain Bracelet ($68)
Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap ($28)
Deathly Hallows Earrings ($48)
Hogwarts Tone Charm Bangle ($28)
Deathly Hallows Necklace ($38)
Harry Potter Glasses Earrings ($48)
Deathly Hallows Ring Wrap ($28)
Hogwarts Two Tone Necklace ($38)
Deathly Hallows Charm Bangle ($28)
Deathly Hallows Adjustable Necklace ($78)
