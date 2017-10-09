Alex and Ani Harry Potter Collection
This Harry Potter Jewelry Collection Might Just Be Our Favorite Ever!
There's nothing better than an entire collection of items celebrating your biggest obsessions. Jewelry company Alex and Ani, which has done adorable collaborations with Disney in the past, is now tapping into yet another one of our favorite fandoms — this time, Harry Potter! The line celebrates the series with Deathly Hallows-themed pieces, lightning bolt earrings and rings, and more. Check out everything the 10-piece collection offers ahead!
