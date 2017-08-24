 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
These 3 Haunted Mansion-Themed Alex and Ani Bracelets Are So Cute, It's Scary!

Haunted Mansion is hands-down my favorite attraction at Disneyland (especially now that Tower of Terror is no more!). It's the perfect combination of spooky and silly, of creepy and cute. Fans love to represent their favorite ride with fun Disney merchandise like shirts, mouse ears, and more — and now they can do it with Alex and Ani bracelets! The jewelry company has paired with Disney many times on creating adorable collections, but its new Haunted Mansion line might be our favorite.

The charms feature a Madame Leota (who glows in the dark!), the classic Haunted Mansion sign, and the Singing Busts. Each bracelet comes in a silver and gold version. Currently, the collection is only available at the parks, but stay tuned in case that changes!

