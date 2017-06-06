 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cute Gifts Your Best Friend Will Want to Display on Her Desk

BFF Desk Gifts

Cute Gifts Your Best Friend Will Want to Display on Her Desk

Cute Gifts Your Best Friend Will Want to Display on Her Desk

Best friends put a unique stamp on life. Whether they live across the country or in your same neighborhood, having someone reliable in your life who answers when you need them is what long-lasting friendships are built from. Show the BFF you value your bond by picking out something unique for their office. It'll put a unique stamp on their desk, and they'll think of you every time they get to work.

Shop Brands
BKR · Anthropologie · Herbivore Botanicals · Dormify · Rodin
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: (model on left) Uniqlo Turtleneck, 7 For All Mankind Jumpsuit, nOir Earrings, Rachel Comey Bag, (model on right) SeaJumpsuit, Rachel Comey Bag, Agmes Earrings, Julie Vos Bangle, Paul Andrew Shoes, I.N.C International Shoes
BKR Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
BKR Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle

You know what it's like at the office when you want to drink water. You either need your own bottle, or are left using disposable cups. Get your friend something they'll use over and over again, like the BKR Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle ($28). She'll know who it came from every time she uses it.

BKR
Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses
Anthropologie Besties
Anthropologie Besties

This Anthropologie Besties ($15) book is a complication of heartfelt illustrations. Your friend can use it to prop up her desktop monitor, or she can neatly display it on top of her desk. Encourage her to even snap a pic of it and share it on Insta.

Anthropologie
Besties
$15
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist

Friends look to each other for emotional pick-me-ups. Well, provide her with an actual mid-day pick-me-up by getting her Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($32). Whenever she's feeling in the slumps, she can spritz this on her face for an immediate mood boost.

Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$32
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Face Care
Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray
Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray

We all aspire to have swoon-worthy offices, but staying tidy is hard. Help your friend keep her desk organized with the Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray ($14). She can toss everything from rubber bands, to coins, and even hair ties onto it. You'll want one for yourself.

Nordstrom Trays & Platters
Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray
$14
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Trays & Platters
Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold
Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold

No desk is complete without a personalized mug. Pick up the Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold ($8) and she'll think of you every single morning. (And afternoon, if she's a 3 p.m. drinker, too.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs
Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold
$7.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs
Dormify All I Care about is Sushi Print
Dormify All I Care about is Sushi Print

Does your friend have a little sass to her? The Dormify All I Care about is Sushi Print ($15) will encapsulate everything you've come to love about her. Whether she's actually anti-social or just plays the part, she'll proudly prop this print up for coworkers to see.

Dormify
All I Care about is Sushi Print
$15
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Dormify Home & Living
Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal
Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal

Enough with scribbling down notes on scratch pieces of paper. Get her the Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal ($35) so she can neatly keep her thoughts and professional goals all in one place. Every time she sees the cover she'll think of you.

Nordstrom Journals & Planners
Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal - Pink
$34.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Journals & Planners
Rodin Luxury Hand And Body Cream
Rodin Luxury Hand And Body Cream

For a lux gift, think about hand cream. Rodin Luxury Hand And Body Cream ($84) is the ultimate skin-soother and a beautiful item to keep on the desk. She'll have you to thank when her skin becomes noticeably softer.

Rodin
Luxury Hand And Body Cream, 100ml - one size
$84
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rodin Body Lotions & Creams
Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White
Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White

Sitting on a chair all day can get uncomfortable. Get your friend the Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White ($45) and she can lean back on it any time she needs to change up her positioning. It's also a fun way to spruce up a desk area.

Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows
Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White
$44.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows
Gifts For WomenFriendshipGift GuideWomen
Shop Story
Read Story
BKR
Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
from Nordstrom
$28
Anthropologie
Besties
from Anthropologie
$15
Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
from REVOLVE
$32
Nordstrom
Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray
from Nordstrom
$14
Bed Bath & Beyond
Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$7.99
Dormify
All I Care about is Sushi Print
from Dormify
$15
Nordstrom
Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal - Pink
from Nordstrom
$34.95
Rodin
Luxury Hand And Body Cream, 100ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$84
Bed Bath & Beyond
Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$44.99
Shop More
Anthropologie Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
52 Lists for Happiness Journal
from Anthropologie
$16.95 $13.56
Anthropologie
Eat Beautiful
from Anthropologie
$30
Anthropologie
Productivity Planner
from Anthropologie
$24.95 $19.96
Anthropologie
Eat Better Not Less
from Anthropologie
$24.99
Anthropologie
The Yoga Kitchen
from Anthropologie
$24.99
BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses SHOP MORE
BKR
16oz Spiked Glass Water Bottle
from shopbop.com
$40
BKR
8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
from Nordstrom
$28
BKR
8oz Original Glass Water Bottle
from shopbop.com
$28
BKR
32oz Original Glass Water Bottle
from shopbop.com
$45
BKR
16oz Original Glass Water Bottle
from shopbop.com
$35
Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Things We LoveTM "Eat Cake for Breakfast" Mug
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$19.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Formations "You Are My Happy" Color Dip Mug in Blue/White
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$7.99 $3.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Home Essentials & Beyond "I Don't Need Google My Father Knows Everything" Mug in White
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$4.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Formations 16 oz. Graduation Mug in White/Black
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$4.99
Libbey
13 oz. Clear Mug
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$2.99
Anthropologie Desktop Books AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts Under $75
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Spring Fashion
Stylish Gifts to Spoil Your Mom With on Mother's Day
by Sarah Wasilak
Shopping Guide
100+ Ridiculously Chic Home Gifts Under $50
by Angela Elias
Fitness Gear
All the Healthy Gear We're Loving This Month
by Michele Foley
Nordstrom Trays & Platters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
Hooked on Hygge? Then You'll Love These Ridiculously Cozy Gift Ideas
by Brinton Parker
Shopping Guide
Banish All Dresser Clutter With 1 Easy Trick
by Annie Gabillet
Kid Shopping
33 Hot Holiday Gifts to Thank Your Beloved Babysitter or Nanny
by Lauren Levy
Decor Shopping
18 Stylish Ways to Show State Pride at Home
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Organization
27 Pineapple Desk Accessories That Will Give Your Work Space Tropical Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Mother's Day
40 Mother's Day Presents For $25 and Under
by Alessandra Foresto
Mother's Day
20+ Mother's Day Gifts For the Coffee-Loving Mom
by Erin Cullum
Nordstrom Journals & Planners AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Organization
30 Planners and Agendas to Get You Ready For 2017
by Nicole Yi
Holiday
23 Affordable Gifts For Your Favorite Introverted Friends
by Karenna Meredith
Holiday Fashion
27 Gifts Your Girls Will Love So Much, They'll Swear You're Psychic
by Samantha Sutton
Holiday Food
90+ Kitchen Gifts For Your Best Friend Under $25
by Anna Monette Roberts
Anthropologie Desktop Books AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shesheshow
amandalouiseinteriors
kelseymeloy
katherinenolden
BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cellajaneblog
cellajaneblog
amixofmin
meldenisse
Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jenwoodhouse
liketoknow.it.home
rmdiana4
oscarbravohome
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds