6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Love Women BFF Desk Gifts Cute Gifts Your Best Friend Will Want to Display on Her Desk June 6, 2017 by Rebecca Brown Best friends put a unique stamp on life. Whether they live across the country or in your same neighborhood, having someone reliable in your life who answers when you need them is what long-lasting friendships are built from. Show the BFF you value your bond by picking out something unique for their office. It'll put a unique stamp on their desk, and they'll think of you every time they get to work. BKR Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle You know what it's like at the office when you want to drink water. You either need your own bottle, or are left using disposable cups. Get your friend something they'll use over and over again, like the BKR Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle ($28). She'll know who it came from every time she uses it. BKR Heart 8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle $28 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses Anthropologie Besties This Anthropologie Besties ($15) book is a complication of heartfelt illustrations. Your friend can use it to prop up her desktop monitor, or she can neatly display it on top of her desk. Encourage her to even snap a pic of it and share it on Insta. Anthropologie Besties $15 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist Friends look to each other for emotional pick-me-ups. Well, provide her with an actual mid-day pick-me-up by getting her Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($32). Whenever she's feeling in the slumps, she can spritz this on her face for an immediate mood boost. Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist $32 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Face Care Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray We all aspire to have swoon-worthy offices, but staying tidy is hard. Help your friend keep her desk organized with the Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray ($14). She can toss everything from rubber bands, to coins, and even hair ties onto it. You'll want one for yourself. Nordstrom Trays & Platters Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray $14 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Trays & Platters Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold No desk is complete without a personalized mug. Pick up the Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold ($8) and she'll think of you every single morning. (And afternoon, if she's a 3 p.m. drinker, too.) Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs Formations "Best Friend Ever" Mug in White/Gold $7.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs Dormify All I Care about is Sushi Print Does your friend have a little sass to her? The Dormify All I Care about is Sushi Print ($15) will encapsulate everything you've come to love about her. Whether she's actually anti-social or just plays the part, she'll proudly prop this print up for coworkers to see. Dormify All I Care about is Sushi Print $15 from Dormify Buy Now See more Dormify Home & Living Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal Enough with scribbling down notes on scratch pieces of paper. Get her the Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal ($35) so she can neatly keep her thoughts and professional goals all in one place. Every time she sees the cover she'll think of you. Nordstrom Journals & Planners Kikki.k Gratitiude Journal - Pink $34.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Journals & Planners Rodin Luxury Hand And Body Cream For a lux gift, think about hand cream. Rodin Luxury Hand And Body Cream ($84) is the ultimate skin-soother and a beautiful item to keep on the desk. She'll have you to thank when her skin becomes noticeably softer. Rodin Luxury Hand And Body Cream, 100ml - one size $84 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Rodin Body Lotions & Creams Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White Sitting on a chair all day can get uncomfortable. Get your friend the Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White ($45) and she can lean back on it any time she needs to change up her positioning. It's also a fun way to spruce up a desk area. Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows Mina Victory Luminescence Beaded "BFF" Rectangle Throw Pillow in White $44.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Pillows