26 Perks of Being in a Serious Relationship in Your 20s

Young, independent, and . . . committed? Yep, you heard that right. This is a declaration for anyone who's in a long-term relationship in their 20s and has felt pressure to "see what else is out there." Some people think that being in a relationship in your 20s makes no sense at all. They assume you're wasting away your youth; however, I couldn't disagree more.

I've been with my boyfriend for almost three years. Since we've been together, I've studied abroad, lived alone, and still go out and have fun with my girlfriends. As a couple, we've traveled around Southeast Asia, gone to music festivals, and lived life like every other 20-something — we just happen to be in a relationship. I have a sense of stability that allows me to focus on my career rather than wasting energy worrying about if that guy will text me back or if I'll ever fall in love.

Some of the most self-sufficient and motivated women I know happen to be in committed relationships as well. I asked them to share all the reasons they love having a significant other and compiled a list of perks below: