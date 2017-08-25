 Skip Nav
An Artist Illustrates the Joys of Living Alone, and It's Perfect

Anyone who's lived alone knows of the benefits and joys that come along with it. LA artist Yaoyao Ma Van As beautifully captured what single dwelling is like in her illustrations, which will either make you appreciate your pad for one or consider ditching your roommates.

While it can seem scary and lonely, living by yourself has perks, from those as small as not having to split TV time to experiencing personal growth. Having many moments to yourself can mean the occasional loneliness, but it only fosters your independence. Besides, once you get used to the situation, you'll realize how awesome it is to have the whole space to yourself.

This intimate series shows a time in Yaoyao's life before she got married when she lived alone with her adorable dog Parker (you'll see him ahead).

"While living on my own, I learned that yes, I can do it by myself, and that I don't have to be afraid to do it by myself," Yaoyao told POPSUGAR. "As far as recommending that everyone experience solo living, I think no matter what, it's just important to be comfortable with yourself. It's not something for everyone, but if you're in that position, embrace it while you're living it."

See her beautiful work!

Taking as long as you want to get ready.
The perfect date night alone.
Working all night with no one to bother you.
Being alone with your thoughts.
Coming home to your pet after a long day.
The occasional lonely moments.
Appreciating the scenery.
The excitement of getting ready for a date.
Celebrating holidays the way you want.
Making chores into a party.
Getting in the zone.
Having no one in the way of your next adventure.
Enjoying a midnight snack with no one to judge.
Being able to make a mess in the kitchen.
Having rainy nights to yourself.
Doing nothing and being perfectly happy.
Singing as loudly as you want as you clean.
Dance parties in your underwear.
Enjoying every second of your hot bath.
Quiet mornings that allow you to get ready in peace.
Turning your entire home into a workspace whenever you want.
Yoga nights at home.
Sulking all night because you can.
Sipping on a cup of tea in the morning.
Celebrating your good mood.
Watching your pet sleep all morning.
Shamelessly eating a bowl of cookie dough.
Talking to your friends for as long as you want.
Not caring about leaving hair strands on your shower wall.
Eating takeout and binge-watching your shows all night.
