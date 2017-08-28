7 Reasons You Should Date a Virgo

If you've got yourself a virgo, consider yourself lucky. It's not always easy to impress women of this sign and they don't take relationships lightly. While it's understandable to assume that she's a cold person, know that she's very passionate and loving underneath. It just takes some time for her to warm up to people because she tends to be guarded, but once she decides she wants you in her life, you'll have an amazing partner and/or friend.

Virgos have a bad rap of being uptight and conservative, but don't let that deter you from approaching one. They're just as fun and sweet as other signs, as long as you get past that initial screening. They can be very analytical, so you might think they're uninterested when really they're running things through their head. If you're able to win one over, hold onto her tight for these seven reasons.