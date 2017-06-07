6/07/17 6/07/17 POPSUGAR Love Women Best Friend Gifts 2017 10 Adorable Goodies to Split With Your BFF June 7, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I love treating my BFFs to gifts to remind them how important they are to me. Splitting items with your bestie not only puts a smile on their face, but makes you feel like you're connected to each other in some way, even when you're apart. We rounded up our favorite gift ideas perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just because. Check them out. Related101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over Shop Brands Topshop · Venessa Arizaga · Edie Parker · Express Best Friend Doughnut Key Ring If you and your bestie are doughnut queens, these adorable key rings ($18) are perfect. Clip them to your purse or keychain. The millennial pink frosting will pop against neutral colors. Plus, maybe you'll stop losing your keys. Topshop Key Chains Best friend doughnut keyring $18 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Key Chains Topshop BFF Honey and Bee Necklace Set We love this honey and bee necklace set ($18). It's a simple piece that can easily upgrade a neckline. Give one to your friend and keep the other for yourself. You both can even switch necklaces when you want to change things up. Topshop Women's Bff Honey & Bee Necklace Set $18 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Necklaces Ban.do Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug Bungle Coffee and tea drinkers will appreciate this ceramic mug set ($22). Make a warm drink together and sip it out of one of the mugs. Think about how cute an Instagram picture would look. You basically need them. ceramic mug set $22 from bando.com Buy Now Venessa Arizaga "BFF" bracelet These BFF bracelets ($50) take us back to our childhood. Wear one with a stack of other bracelets and it will make you feel nostalgic. And if you're looking for a mood boost, every time you look down the bracelet will make you smile. Venessa Arizaga 'BFF' bracelet $50 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Venessa Arizaga Bracelets Ban.do BFF Pizza Heart Pins OK, we're obsessed with these pizza heart pins ($22). Put them on your jean jackets and rock them all Summer long. Or, for eternity — your choice. The pepperonis are hearts, too. Nordstrom Trays & Platters Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray $14 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Trays & Platters Topshop BFF Burger and Fries Necklace Set Just looking at this burger and fries necklace set ($18) makes us hungry. If you and your BFF are known to make fast food runs, you need these. We like the idea of wearing a delicate necklace with an unexpected charm. You'll probably put this on more often than you would think. Topshop Women's Bff Burger & Fries Necklace Set $18 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Necklaces Edie Parker Best Friends Charm If you want to invest in something special, consider these charm keychains ($350). The shiny broken heart pieces are a great quality of acrylic. The end of each one has a lobster claw closure that can easily hook onto anything. It will definitely add some playfulness to your purse. Edie Parker Best Friends Charm $350 from Intermix Buy Now See more Edie Parker Charms Ban.do Forever Girl Gang Enamel Pins These enamel pins ($14) have rose gold accents on them. We would pin them to a sweatshirt to dress it up. The pins come in cute packaging, too, so they will be presentable when you gift them. Macy's Women's Fashion ban.do Forever Girl Gang Enamel Pin $14 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Women's Fashion Express Best Friend Pendant Necklaces If you want a classic best friend gift, these pendant necklaces ($20) might be it. The simple design reminds us of being young. Layer one with another chain necklace for a modern finish. Wear these out together to show off your BFF status. Express Set Of Two Best Friend Pendant Necklaces $19.90 from Express Buy Now See more Express Necklaces Express Best Friend Keychains These best friend keychains ($15) are actually very useful because they have both a key ring and claw closure. You can add your keys and hook it to a bag at the same time. The black details give this product some edge. Express Set Of Two Best Friend Keychains $14.90 from Express Buy Now See more Express Key Chains Share this post Gifts For HerFriendshipGift GuideWomen