 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Adorable Goodies to Split With Your BFF

Best Friend Gifts 2017

10 Adorable Goodies to Split With Your BFF

10 Adorable Goodies to Split With Your BFF

I love treating my BFFs to gifts to remind them how important they are to me. Splitting items with your bestie not only puts a smile on their face, but makes you feel like you're connected to each other in some way, even when you're apart. We rounded up our favorite gift ideas perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just because. Check them out.

Related
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over

Shop Brands
Topshop · Venessa Arizaga · Edie Parker · Express
Best Friend Doughnut Key Ring
Best Friend Doughnut Key Ring

If you and your bestie are doughnut queens, these adorable key rings ($18) are perfect. Clip them to your purse or keychain. The millennial pink frosting will pop against neutral colors. Plus, maybe you'll stop losing your keys.

Topshop Key Chains
Best friend doughnut keyring
$18
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Key Chains
Topshop BFF Honey and Bee Necklace Set
Topshop BFF Honey and Bee Necklace Set

We love this honey and bee necklace set ($18). It's a simple piece that can easily upgrade a neckline. Give one to your friend and keep the other for yourself. You both can even switch necklaces when you want to change things up.

Topshop
Women's Bff Honey & Bee Necklace Set
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Necklaces
Ban.do Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug Bungle
Ban.do Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug Bungle

Coffee and tea drinkers will appreciate this ceramic mug set ($22). Make a warm drink together and sip it out of one of the mugs. Think about how cute an Instagram picture would look. You basically need them.

ceramic mug set
$22
from bando.com
Buy Now
Venessa Arizaga "BFF" bracelet
Venessa Arizaga "BFF" bracelet

These BFF bracelets ($50) take us back to our childhood. Wear one with a stack of other bracelets and it will make you feel nostalgic. And if you're looking for a mood boost, every time you look down the bracelet will make you smile.

Venessa Arizaga
'BFF' bracelet
$50
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Venessa Arizaga Bracelets
Ban.do BFF Pizza Heart Pins
Ban.do BFF Pizza Heart Pins

OK, we're obsessed with these pizza heart pins ($22). Put them on your jean jackets and rock them all Summer long. Or, for eternity — your choice. The pepperonis are hearts, too.

Nordstrom Trays & Platters
Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray
$14
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Trays & Platters
Topshop BFF Burger and Fries Necklace Set
Topshop BFF Burger and Fries Necklace Set

Just looking at this burger and fries necklace set ($18) makes us hungry. If you and your BFF are known to make fast food runs, you need these. We like the idea of wearing a delicate necklace with an unexpected charm. You'll probably put this on more often than you would think.

Topshop
Women's Bff Burger & Fries Necklace Set
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Necklaces
Edie Parker Best Friends Charm
Edie Parker Best Friends Charm

If you want to invest in something special, consider these charm keychains ($350). The shiny broken heart pieces are a great quality of acrylic. The end of each one has a lobster claw closure that can easily hook onto anything. It will definitely add some playfulness to your purse.

Edie Parker
Best Friends Charm
$350
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Charms
Ban.do Forever Girl Gang Enamel Pins
Ban.do Forever Girl Gang Enamel Pins

These enamel pins ($14) have rose gold accents on them. We would pin them to a sweatshirt to dress it up. The pins come in cute packaging, too, so they will be presentable when you gift them.

Macy's Women's Fashion
ban.do Forever Girl Gang Enamel Pin
$14
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Women's Fashion
Express Best Friend Pendant Necklaces
Express Best Friend Pendant Necklaces

If you want a classic best friend gift, these pendant necklaces ($20) might be it. The simple design reminds us of being young. Layer one with another chain necklace for a modern finish. Wear these out together to show off your BFF status.

Express
Set Of Two Best Friend Pendant Necklaces
$19.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Necklaces
Express Best Friend Keychains
Express Best Friend Keychains

These best friend keychains ($15) are actually very useful because they have both a key ring and claw closure. You can add your keys and hook it to a bag at the same time. The black details give this product some edge.

Express
Set Of Two Best Friend Keychains
$14.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Key Chains
Gifts For HerFriendshipGift GuideWomen
Shop Story
Read Story
Topshop
Best friend doughnut keyring
from Topshop
$18
Topshop
Women's Bff Honey & Bee Necklace Set
from Nordstrom
$18
ceramic mug set
from bando.com
$22
Venessa Arizaga
'BFF' bracelet
from Farfetch
$50
Nordstrom
Fringe Studio Bff Porcelain Trinket Tray
from Nordstrom
$14
Topshop
Women's Bff Burger & Fries Necklace Set
from Nordstrom
$18
Edie Parker
Best Friends Charm
from Intermix
$350
Macy's
ban.do Forever Girl Gang Enamel Pin
from Macy's
$14
Express
Set Of Two Best Friend Pendant Necklaces
from Express
$19.90
Express
Set Of Two Best Friend Keychains
from Express
$14.90
Shop More
Macy's Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Kensie
Off-The-Shoulder Flounce Pom-Pom Top, a Macy's Exclusive Style
from Macy's
$49
Skechers
Women's GOwalk 4 - Satisfy Walking Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$59.99 $39.98
Smashbox
Be Legendary Matte Lipstick, 0.1 oz
from Macy's
$21
Lucky Brand
Women's Daytah Flats
from Macy's
$79
Vince Camuto
Becker Slip-On Sneakers
from Macy's
$98
Express Key Chains SHOP MORE
Express
Ok Originals Silver Usb Tassel Keychain And Bag Charm
from Express
$12.90
Express
Karlie Kloss Tassel Keychain And Bag Charm
from Express
$19.90
Express
Shiraleah Briar Charm Keychain
from Express
$12
Express
Watermelon Keychain And Bag Charm
from Express
$12.90
Express
Karlie Kloss Double Pom Keychain And Bag Charm
from Express
$19.90
Express Necklaces SHOP MORE
Express
Nested Tassel Drop Necklace
from Express
$34.90
Express
Fringe Layered Necklace
from Express
$29.90
Express
Gold Mini K Initial Necklace
from Express
$14.90
Express
Opal Block C Initial Necklace
from Express
$24.90
Express
Delicate Pave Leaf Necklace
from Express
$22.90
Topshop Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Fairidescent
10 Iridescent Items That Let You Shimmer Like a Fairy From Head to Toe
by Victoria Messina
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Holiday
26 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians
by Brittney Stephens
Venessa Arizaga Bracelets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
31 Hilarious Gifts Only You and Your BFF Will Understand
by Aemilia Madden
Holiday Fashion
32 Stylish Gifts For the '90s Girl
by Aemilia Madden
Find Your Happy
73 Uplifting Holiday Gifts
by Ashley Paige
Holiday Food
21 Gifts For Every Doughnut Fanatic in Your Life
by Samantha Netkin
Nordstrom Trays & Platters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
Hooked on Hygge? Then You'll Love These Ridiculously Cozy Gift Ideas
by Brinton Parker
Shopping Guide
Banish All Dresser Clutter With 1 Easy Trick
by Annie Gabillet
Kid Shopping
33 Hot Holiday Gifts to Thank Your Beloved Babysitter or Nanny
by Lauren Levy
Decor Shopping
18 Stylish Ways to Show State Pride at Home
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Macy's Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Get One of These Pool Drink Floaties, Because Your Arm Needs a Break
by Krista Jones
Organization
13 Fairidescent Desk Accessories That Will Make You the Coolest Girl in the Office
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts Under $75
24 Ridiculously Affordable Products For Unicorn-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
Wear Your R-E-S-P-E-C-T
by Fashion
Macy's Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pinkthetown
laurenconrad_com
ellespann
pinkthetown
Express Key Chains AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poshtoganache
poshtoganache
thestylecontour
poshtoganache
Express Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylishlyinlove
giltyaschgd
themomedit
sheerneonblog
Express Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sarahbrithinee
runwayteacher
sarahbrithinee
LoveandSpecs
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds