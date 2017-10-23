31 NC-17 Movies That Are Basically Porn With a Plot

There should be no shame in your sex-filled movie-loving game. Porn with a plot is a thing — and it's basically a thing called an NC-17 movie. If you like your steamy scenes against the backdrop of a dramatic, interesting, or thrilling story, then these sexy movies are exactly what you need. From foreign films to dark love stories and even straight-up comedies, these movies will fulfill your NC-17 fantasies . . . and maybe spark some new ones too.