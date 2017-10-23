 Skip Nav
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Tattoos
37 Tiny Tattoos For Big-Time Besties
Sex
Sexual Traits You Might Have Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Engagement Rings
You Know About the 4 Cs When Purchasing an Engagement Ring, But What About the Fifth C?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 NC-17 Movies That Are Basically Porn With a Plot

There should be no shame in your sex-filled movie-loving game. Porn with a plot is a thing — and it's basically a thing called an NC-17 movie. If you like your steamy scenes against the backdrop of a dramatic, interesting, or thrilling story, then these sexy movies are exactly what you need. From foreign films to dark love stories and even straight-up comedies, these movies will fulfill your NC-17 fantasies . . . and maybe spark some new ones too.

Related
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Nymphomaniac
Shame
Elles
Blue Valentine
The Piano Teacher
Swimming Pool
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Henry & June
Young Adam
Eyes Wide Shut
Crash
Lust, Caution
Caligula
Showgirls
The Canterbury Tales
Arabian Nights
Bad Education
Delta of Venus
The Brown Bunny
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover
The Dreamers
Tokyo Decadence
Basic Instinct
Tropic of Cancer
Orgazmo
Sex and Lucia
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
The Doom Generation
Where the Truth Lies
Wild at Heart
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWGifsNudityPornographySexMovies
Outlander
Outlander Fans Are Still Drooling Over That Adorably Awkward (and HOT) Sex Scene
by Quinn Keaney
What Happens If You Masturbate Every Day?
Advice
What Can Happen to Your Body If You Masturbate Every Day
by Isadora Baum
Vagina Facts
Women
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
by Gigi Engle
Sexy Costumes For Women
Halloween
69 Sexy Costume Ideas For Your Hottest Halloween Yet
by Hilary White
Sexy Superhero Costumes For Women
Halloween
Have a "Super" Sexy Halloween With These Hero-Inspired Costumes
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds