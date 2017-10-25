Best Porn Sites For Women
8 of the Best Porn Sites For Women
In case you aren't already aware, women enjoy watching pornography, too. Maybe not all categories, but we can definitely appreciate passion-filled scenes ranging from soft to hardcore. (Bonus if there's a plot, but we can get straight into things, also.)
For viewers looking for something more female-friendly, we've found the top adult websites separated into free access and paid subscriptions. Have fun tonight exploring these 10 suggestions ahead. And, of course, these links are definitely not safe for work!
Free
- Lady Cheeky: This Tumblr favorite has over 175,000 followers for good reason. It features NSFW GIFs, videos, sexy black-and-white photos, and more tailored for women.
- We Love Good Sex: Lucie Blush's sex-centric page features everything from blog posts and erotic films (written/shot by her) to NSFW photos and illustrations, all from a woman's point of view.
- Porn 4 Ladies: This "Romantic Pornography" Tumblr page is curated for women's pleasure, as its name suggests. Here you'll find NSFW photos, GIFs, and illustrations of both men and women.
- Xtube: The cool thing about Xtube is that it doesn't assume you're a heterosexual male viewer. As soon as you launch the site, you're asked for your sex and sexual preference to give you more of what you want.
Paid Subscriptions
- Sssh.com: "A smart and sexy erotic destination for women, by women." Sssh.com (free preview or full membership starting at $20/month) features steamy stories, erotic photo galleries, and original movies you can even filter by level of explicitness.
- Dusk: This female-friendly site ($7/month) offers what they call "porna," featuring real chemistry, female pleasure, and a focus on women's experiences all in high-quality videos.
- Lust Cinema: This adult online movie theater ($17/month) offers a unique range of modern films shot from a female perspective. Viewers can expect to see various body types and fantasies here.
- HotMoviesForHer.com: You'll find tens of thousands of made-for-women flicks on HotMoviesForHer.com ($25/month) from "all girl" to "plot oriented."
Image Source: StockSnap / Xavier Sotomayor