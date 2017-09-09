 Skip Nav
50 Pieces of the Best Marriage Advice We've Ever Collected

It's no secret that marriage requires major TLC as the years progress. It's ever-changing, which means you have to roll with the punches and figure out how to come out even stronger every time. And while that's no easy feat, it does help that there are endless resources out there who can offer some invaluable guidance. We've looked to both real couples and experts for their wisdom on how to make your after-"I do" the best it can be. See 50 pieces of marriage advice ahead.

Communicate.
Never forget about respect.
It's not about receiving.
You can't stop trying.
Keep showing gratitude to your partner.
Start from scratch each day.
Don't go to bed angry.
Speak up.
Don't hold things in.
Don't lose yourself.
Keep the reminders coming.
Do nice things without being asked to.
Have sex on date night.
Marriage success requires a strong foundation.
In front of the kids, be a united front.
Keep showing appreciation.
Ask yourself if it's worth fighting over.
You're a team.
Let it go.
Don't strive for perfection.
It's all about appreciation, respect, and laughter.
Don't be stuck in your ways.
Give them a reason to miss you.
Go back to the basics.
You need to take responsibility for your actions.
Marriage is a continuous effort.
Marriage doesn't mean dating is over.
Think ahead.
Make clothing optional in every situation.
There's a time and place for the serious stuff.
Set aside time to check in with each other.
