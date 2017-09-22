 Skip Nav
These Birth Flower Tattoos Might Make You Forget About Your Zodiac Sign

If you've been thinking about getting a tattoo of your zodiac sign, you may want to consider birth flower tattoos while you're at it. Like a birth stone, there are 12 different flowers that each represent a month in the year. They're such a pretty way to honor the month you were born, and so many unique variations are possible. Check out some inspiration ahead to get started!

