The Bride of This Black Tie Wedding Is in the Fashion Industry, So You Know It's Elegant
Photo 1 of 53  
The Bride of This Black Tie Wedding Is in the Fashion Industry, So You Know It's Elegant

Angie and Brian held their classic black tie wedding at the Betty H. Reckas Cultural Center in Long Beach, CA. The gorgeous bride works in the fashion industry, so it was no surprise that she handmade getting-ready robes for each of her bridesmaids. She looked stunning in her wedding gown, which she later traded in for an equally beautiful reception dress with an unexpected side slit up the thigh. The groom and his groomsmen also surprised Angie with a choreographed dance to Boyz II Men, that she and the crowd loved!

See the photos and a clip of the dance in their wedding video ahead!

