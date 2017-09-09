The Best of the Bond Girls, From Casino Royale to Spectre

We all love seeing Daniel Craig transformed into his suited-up secret agent alter ego, but where would James Bond be without his girls? Any actresses who land the coveted roles have big shoes — and bikinis — to fill with iconic women starring as Bond girls before them. The very first Bond girl, Linda Christian, played Valerie Mathis in the 1954 TV adaptation of Casino Royale before James Bond films hit the big screen. There have been countless Bond girls over the years, from Pussy Galore to Mary Goodnight to Strawberry Fields, and the most iconic 007 femme fatale would probably be bikini-clad Ursula Andress, who played Honey Ryder in the first James Bond film, Dr. No, in 1962. See the bodacious ladies who've wielded guns, showed off their assets, and bedded Bond for the last 50-plus years!