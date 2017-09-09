 Skip Nav
Sex
Follow the (Zodiac) Signs to Great Sex
Sex
32 Sexy GIFs From Tumblr That Will Fog Up Your Screen
Sex
The 18 Sexiest Music Videos of 2017 Are So Damn Hot
The Best of the Bond Girls, From Casino Royale to Spectre

We all love seeing Daniel Craig transformed into his suited-up secret agent alter ego, but where would James Bond be without his girls? Any actresses who land the coveted roles have big shoes — and bikinis — to fill with iconic women starring as Bond girls before them. The very first Bond girl, Linda Christian, played Valerie Mathis in the 1954 TV adaptation of Casino Royale before James Bond films hit the big screen. There have been countless Bond girls over the years, from Pussy Galore to Mary Goodnight to Strawberry Fields, and the most iconic 007 femme fatale would probably be bikini-clad Ursula Andress, who played Honey Ryder in the first James Bond film, Dr. No, in 1962. See the bodacious ladies who've wielded guns, showed off their assets, and bedded Bond for the last 50-plus years!

Linda Christian
Ursula Andress
Daniela Bianchi
Honor Blackman
Tania Mallet
Claudine Auger
Karin Dor
Mie Hama
Diana Rigg
Jill St. John
Lana Wood
Jane Seymour
Britt Ekland
Barbara Bach
Corinne Cléry
Lois Chiles
Carole Bouquet
Maud Adams
Tanya Roberts
Maryam d'Abo
Carey Lowell
Talisa Soto
Famke Janssen
Izabella Scorupco
Michelle Yeoh
Teri Hatcher
Denise Richards
Sophie Marceau
Halle Berry
Caterina Murino
Eva Green
sagagirl sagagirl 5 years
Grace Jones
Olga3057615 Olga3057615 5 years
This is Sophia Marceau,not OLGA   Kurylenko
ojoba ojoba 6 years
Halle as Jinx Johnson,hot,sexy ......
