12 Unique Mickey Ears For Every Type of Disney Fan

Before you plan your next Disney vacation, it's time to pick out the perfect pair of Mickey Ears to suit your personality. Whether you're a diehard Beauty and the Beast fan, a true churro enthusiast, or Halloween-obsessed, there are plenty of gorgeous, handmade options to choose from in the BriarsPatches Etsy shop. Check out some of the standout picks, then peek at Disney's official rose gold Minnie ears before adding to your travel bucket list.