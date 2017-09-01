 Skip Nav
The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix in September
Tess Holliday's Message About "Fat People" Having Sex Needs to Be Heard by Everyone
Why Being Emotionally Unavailable Is Total Bullsh*t
12 Unique Mickey Ears For Every Type of Disney Fan

Before you plan your next Disney vacation, it's time to pick out the perfect pair of Mickey Ears to suit your personality. Whether you're a diehard Beauty and the Beast fan, a true churro enthusiast, or Halloween-obsessed, there are plenty of gorgeous, handmade options to choose from in the BriarsPatches Etsy shop. Check out some of the standout picks, then peek at Disney's official rose gold Minnie ears before adding to your travel bucket list.

Jack Skellington Ears
Dumbo Mickey Ears
Churro Mickey Ears
Star Wars Mickey Ears
Gold Wire Mickey Ears
Ariel-Inspired Mickey Ears
Halloween Mickey Ears
Captain Jack Sparrow Ears
Haunted Mansion Ears
Rapunzel Wire Mickey Ears
Stormtrooper-Inspired Mickey Ears
Beauty and the Beast Mickey Ears
