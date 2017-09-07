Disney Just Released Official Rose Gold Minnie Ears, and We're Obsessed

If you're a true Disney parks fan, you live by the motto that there can never be "too many" pairs of Mickey and Minnie ears. Well, it's time to add to your collection, because Disney parks are now selling rose gold Minnie ears that park-goers are flipping out over.

The ears are shiny, sequined, and embody the millennial pink color we all know so well. A sparkly bow sits front and center. Check out the photos ahead, and make sure to seek out the rose gold accessory the next time you're at the parks!