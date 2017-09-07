 Skip Nav
DIY
36 Couples Costume Ideas That Are Ridiculously Cheap
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Disney Just Released Official Rose Gold Minnie Ears, and We're Obsessed

If you're a true Disney parks fan, you live by the motto that there can never be "too many" pairs of Mickey and Minnie ears. Well, it's time to add to your collection, because Disney parks are now selling rose gold Minnie ears that park-goers are flipping out over.

The ears are shiny, sequined, and embody the millennial pink color we all know so well. A sparkly bow sits front and center. Check out the photos ahead, and make sure to seek out the rose gold accessory the next time you're at the parks!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Walt Disney WorldDisneylandDisneyTravel
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
Disney's New Halloween Mickey Ears Will Light Up Your World!
by Terry Carter
BriarsPatches Mickey Ears Etsy Shop
Walt Disney World
by Laura Marie Meyers
How to Be Disney Princess Elena of Avalor For Halloween
Halloween
by Macy Daniela Martin
Shades of Green Military Resort at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World
Did You Know Disney World Has a Private Resort For Military Personnel?
by Kelsey Garcia
Chewbacca Cupcake Recipe
Get the Dish
Disney World Reveals Its Coveted Recipe For Chewbacca Cupcakes
by Nicole Iizuka
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds