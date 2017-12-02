 Skip Nav
0
50 Couple Moments to Capture at Your Wedding

When it comes to your wedding day photo checklist, it doesn't get much more important than the photos you take with your spouse-to-be. We've scoured Pinterest, the Internet, and our own featured weddings to find the most romantic, creative, and inspiring couple photos out there. There are cute poses you can replicate and enough spontaneous kisses to have you melting into a puddle of awww. If you're tying the knot, get ready to take notes. And be sure to check out our POPSUGAR Wedding Guide for even more great wedding inspiration!

Forehead Kiss
Tiptoes
Sneaky Photo Booth Shot
Handy Heart on the Back
Fast Food Pit Stop
Bride's First Look
Private Dance
The Pickup
Magical Night Moment
Door Hand-Holding
Playing With Light
Holding Parents' Photos
Barefoot Exit Kiss
First Look
Passionate Kiss
Getaway-Car Embrace
Under the Umbrella
Getaway-Car Kiss
Lying Down
The Butt Grab
Fist in the Air
Close-Up of the Ring
Sweet Look
Silhouette
Love Spelled Out
Photo Booth Kiss
The Full-Body Kiss
Silly Dancing
Kiss on the Hand
Sparkler Exit
The Carry and Kiss
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds