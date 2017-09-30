The Compliment Your Partner LOVES to Hear, Based on Their Zodiac

Ever wondered what you should say to your partner to make them blush? These tips from our friends over at YourTango will guarentee you'll say all the right words to your zodiac lover.

Choose the right words!

Relationships remain strong through the love, dedication, and support of the people involved. And of course, a constant "I love you" never hurt.

Everyone shows their devotion to a person in a variety of ways. They say that actions speak louder than words, and it's true! Showing your love rather than saying it speaks volumes. However, there's still power in words. The right words can make your heart beat faster than normal, bring blush to cheeks, and ensure devotion.

WNQ-Astrology reveals how you can assure your lover of your devotion based on their zodiac sign. (But this doesn't mean you can stop saying, "I love you.")

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Independent Aries tends to be self-involved, and their adventurous streak contributes to their constant impulsiveness. They prefer situations where they have control. Make sure to always tell your Aries lover how you admire their free spirit, as this is a part of them they can never shake off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The most stubborn of the signs, Taurus will not give up on a task or situation until it goes the way they envision it. Be patient with your Taurus lover when they're in the zone. Remember to tell them how much you appreciate the fact that they never give up because it means they won't ever give up on your love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Impulsive, devious, and with a taste for adventure, there's always something going on when a Gemini is involved. As their lover, this means you get to join them for the ride. Life isn't boring with your Gemini lover, so don't forget to tell them this constantly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Loyal and caring, Cancer can also be a little clingy — even toward you, their lover. Be patient and take into account their sensitive nature. They're always doing something for you, special occasion or not, so don't forget to say "thank you" for all their efforts. Because really, your happiness is their happiness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

They may be vain, but when it comes to love, Leos are fiercely loyal and devoted. They would move mountains if it meant making sure that their lover gets everything they want and need. In turn, ensure them always of your own loyalty, devotion, and admiration, for that's all they need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Analytical and practical, Virgo's approach to love comes with logic. Don't get them wrong though — they're some of the most loyal and truthful of the signs. They would never lie or do something they've already analyzed will hurt you. All you have to do is tell them that you trust their judgment and they'll feel especially proud.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The hopeless dreamer of the signs, Libras have an idealistic view of love. They will always strive to achieve the perfect relationship even if it's unrealistic. Don't mock them for this. Instead, even if you know it will never be perfect, share in their dreams and idealism. In this way, you can both grow closer while striving for this "perfect" relationship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although Scorpios can be suspicious and jealous, they're loyal and passionate lovers. Make sure to always ensure them of your love, loyalty, and admiration so they don't doubt your relationship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius are big balls of independent energy waiting to explode, and because of this they can get careless, which leads to trouble. Ensure your Sagittarius lover that they don't have to tone down their energy because you're there watching out for them. They will greatly appreciate your dedication.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorns are super independent and distrustful, so it's difficult for them to form strong relationships. As their lover, you obviously mean a great deal to them and they do everything with you in mind. Don't forget to tell them how much you admire their skills and congratulate them in their success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Witty and clever Aquarius is always coming up with new thoughts and ideas, which they will excitedly share with you. Encourage this part of their nature; it shows them how much you support their ideas, which means a great deal to them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The most emotionally sensitive of the signs, Pisces seeks approval for a good majority of their interests. As their lover, ensure them of your love by supporting these interests, ask them questions, and even try a few out for your Pisces lover's sake. It will make them extremely happy.