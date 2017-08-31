 Skip Nav
Relationships
Do NOT Commit to a Serious Relationship Until You Ask These 38 Questions
Relationships
3 Good Reasons to Take a "Romantic" Getaway With Your BFF
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix

Couple Not Posing in Their Wedding Photos

The Story Behind This Couple's Heart-Stopping Photo Will Leave You in Tears

When James Day was capturing Adrian and Roslyn's wedding, the Australian photographer took the couple outside for portraits but decided to do something different than his standard wedding shots.

He was originally setting up for a "grand sunset scene" when he stopped everything and went with his gut. "You know the [scenes] . . . the little people in a big scene . . . I love those kind of shots . . . but tonight that just didn't seem enough," James wrote on Facebook. "Just as the light became amazing, I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, 'Guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife.'"

James explained that there was an immediate difference in the couple's body language and he was able to photograph their authentic selves on their wedding day. "They then held each other in the most beautiful way," he wrote. "It was so much more beautiful than anything I could ever set up."

ADVERTISEMENT

James then asked James Adrian a question — but with a twist. He wanted Adrian to tell the answer to Roslyn, not to him. "Out of the billions of people on the planet, you've chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?" he asked. "In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn's eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face."

Just like that, James found himself crying as Adrian whispered the answer in Roslyn's ear. "Oh love, you are oh so precious," he wrote.

Image Source: James Day Photography
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesWedding InspirationWedding PhotographyWedding PlanningWedding
Join The Conversation
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
The 9 Best Scented Candles
Shopping Guide
9 Scented Candles Interior Designers Always Buy
by Miranda-Jones
Elegant Barn Wedding
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
A Father's Letter to His Daughter With Down Syndrome
Wedding
A Letter to My Daughter With Down Syndrome on Her Wedding Day
by Paul Daugherty
Disney Themed Wedding
Disney
Each Table at This Adorable Wedding Reception Is Based Off a Disney Movie!
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds