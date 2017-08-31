The Story Behind This Couple's Heart-Stopping Photo Will Leave You in Tears

When James Day was capturing Adrian and Roslyn's wedding, the Australian photographer took the couple outside for portraits but decided to do something different than his standard wedding shots.

He was originally setting up for a "grand sunset scene" when he stopped everything and went with his gut. "You know the [scenes] . . . the little people in a big scene . . . I love those kind of shots . . . but tonight that just didn't seem enough," James wrote on Facebook. "Just as the light became amazing, I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, 'Guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife.'"

James explained that there was an immediate difference in the couple's body language and he was able to photograph their authentic selves on their wedding day. "They then held each other in the most beautiful way," he wrote. "It was so much more beautiful than anything I could ever set up."

James then asked James Adrian a question — but with a twist. He wanted Adrian to tell the answer to Roslyn, not to him. "Out of the billions of people on the planet, you've chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?" he asked. "In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn's eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face."

Just like that, James found himself crying as Adrian whispered the answer in Roslyn's ear. "Oh love, you are oh so precious," he wrote.