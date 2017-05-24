Should You Do First-Look Wedding Photos? Here's What to Consider

Among the many decisions couples make ahead of the big day are first-look photos: to take or not to take? When it comes to couples seeing each other before the wedding ceremony, religious and cultural traditions vary, so there are a number of reasons couples might choose to stage first-look pictures earlier in the day.

The "first look" is typically a special, private moment for the couple that's captured by the wedding photographer. Why do people do it? Beyond religious customs, one practical benefit is being able to take pictures with the bridal party and family members ahead of the ceremony. That way, friends and family can go straight from the ceremony to the cocktail hour or reception without having to take a photo break. Meanwhile, some couples may choose to have a first-look moment so that they can get some alone time during a chaotic day, and others may see it as a way help their nerves. In any case, if you're weighing the pros and cons and wondering whether first-look photos might be right for you, check out some of the factors POPSUGAR editors considered when they were planning their weddings.