20 Crystal Tattoos That Totally Rock

People are obsessed with crystals for a number of reasons, a couple of them being their supposed healing properties and magical aesthetic. Their striking beauty especially makes for great tattoo inspiration, which many have followed. We've found crystal tattoo ideas for anyone looking to always carry good vibes with them wherever they go. Some are vibrant and complex, while others are simpler at first glance but still awesome. Even if you're not looking to get some crystal ink, these 20 tattoos are cool enough to check out.