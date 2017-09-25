 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
Nostalgia
Be a '90s Girl in a '90s World This Halloween
Wedding
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time

A Día de los Muertos-themed wedding couldn't have been any more perfect for high school sweethearts Samantha and Ramon. What began as a young romance between the goth girl and the football star blossomed into a unique love story over the years, eventually turning into a proposal. The two appropriately got engaged on their favorite holiday, so it only made sense to have a themed wedding to follow.  

The Ancient Spanish Monastery in Miami beautifully captured the spirit of their nuptials. Details included "custom skull masks" and "a beautifully elegant black wedding dress," said their photographer Adam Opris.

See the photos ahead!

This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
37
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsDia De Los MuertosHalloweenWedding
Join The Conversation
Shopping Guide
Get Your (Sexy) Creep On With This Pinup-Style Halloween Clothing Line
by Brinton Parker
Cheap Couples Costumes
DIY
36 Couples Costume Ideas That Are Ridiculously Cheap
by Macy Cate Williams
Martha Stewart's Opinion on Pumpkin Spice
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Confirms What We Already Knew About Pumpkin Spice
by Kelsey Garcia
Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Dresses
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
by Marcia Moody
Moana Halloween Costume
Halloween
Little Girls and Grown Women Will Appreciate This Moana Halloween Costume
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds