There's an All-Denim Disney Collection and We Can't Pick Just 1 Thing!

Just how far will you go for your love of Disney? After looking at SIWY's denim collection with Disney, we're thinking pretty far. The LA-based denim brand collaborated with Disney on an exclusive capsule collection of denim styles for the launch of shopDisney, and the pieces will knock your mouse ears off. While undeniably pretty pricey, they are great splurge items for the ultimate fan. Check out the collab ahead!

Minnie Mouse Embroidered Denim Jacket by SIWY ($400)
Mickey Mouse Tuxedo-Stripe Skinny Jeans by SIWY($240)
Mickey Mouse Denim Shorts by SIWY ($170)
Minnie Mouse Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans by SIWY ($300)
