Disney Revamped Its Entire Online Store and DOUBLED the Amount of Merch

Park merchandise now available online, Disney collections and collaborations, and more merchandise than ever before . . . The Disney Store online, now "shopDisney," just revolutionized your shopping experience, and we don't even know where to begin!

For starters, adult fans, get ready for some good news. The site doubled the amount of merchandise, with an emphasis on the increase in items for adults. If you love all things Disney — from house decor and fashion to toys, collectibles, and more — then get ready to get lost down the rabbit hole of the new online retail spot.

Excited yet? Well, hold on to your mouse ears, because we picked just a few of the items online that will give you a preview of what to expect. There's Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, park-themed collections, Coach, and Alex and Ani collaborations — OK, deep breaths.