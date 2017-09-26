 Skip Nav
5 Lifesaving Habits of a Real-Life Professional Organizer
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Disney Revamped Its Entire Online Store and DOUBLED the Amount of Merch

Park merchandise now available online, Disney collections and collaborations, and more merchandise than ever before . . . The Disney Store online, now "shopDisney," just revolutionized your shopping experience, and we don't even know where to begin!

For starters, adult fans, get ready for some good news. The site doubled the amount of merchandise, with an emphasis on the increase in items for adults. If you love all things Disney — from house decor and fashion to toys, collectibles, and more — then get ready to get lost down the rabbit hole of the new online retail spot.

Excited yet? Well, hold on to your mouse ears, because we picked just a few of the items online that will give you a preview of what to expect. There's Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, park-themed collections, Coach, and Alex and Ani collaborations — OK, deep breaths.

Mickey Mouse Grayscale Tank Top by David Lerner ($63)
Mickey Mouse Porter Leather Sneakers For Women by Coach ($170)
Ariel Crossbody Bag by Danielle Nicole ($70)
Minnie Mouse Apron For Adults ($33)
Mickey Mouse Sneakers For Women by Melissa Shoes — Silver ($125)
Minnie Mouse Icon Wallet by Loungefly ($37)
Enchanted Rose Light-Up Dome Tumbler With Straw ($15)
Mickey Mouse Ears Leather Luggage Tag by Coach ($60)
Cinderella Diamond Coin Purse by Danielle Nicole ($19)
Mickey Mouse Sterling Silver Ears Necklace ($75)
Snow White Princess Mug by Lenox ($45)
Art of Snow White Notecard Set ($30)
"One Bite" Coin Purse by Danielle Nicole ($19)
Minnie Mouse Dress Knee Socks For Women — Disney Boutique ($14)
Mickey Mouse Earbuds — Silver ($28)
"It's a Small World" The Happiest Cruise Travel Tumbler by Jerrod Maruyama ($20)
Minnie Mouse Sweatshirt by David Lerner ($120)
Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Happy Holidays Apron ($27)
Mickey Mouse Ears Patricia Leather Saddle Bag by Coach ($280)
Mickey Mouse Denim Shorts by SIWY ($170)
Art of Snow White Crossbody Bag by Danielle Nicole ($150)
Lumiere and Company Be Our Guest Mug ($16)
Art of Snow White Wristlet by Danielle Nicole ($50)
Minnie Mouse Rose Gold Ear Hat Charm ($55)
Maleficent Tote by Danielle Nicole ($89)
Ursula Backpack by Danielle Nicole ($80)
White Rabbit Handbag by Loungefly — Alice in Wonderland ($65)
Mickey Mouse Sneakers For Women by Melissa Shoes — Black ($125)
Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket ($75)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Hawaiian Dress ($45)
Belle Princess Mug by Lenox ($45)
