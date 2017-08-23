 Skip Nav
The Very Best Fall Date For Your Zodiac Sign

Fall is one of the best times of year for couples in particular because of all the cozy seasonal activities. Almost each one calls for cuddling up at some point. Combine that with some body-warming drinks and treats, and you've got the perfect date. In case the number of fun Fall options becomes too overwhelming, we've matched the best date idea with every zodiac sign. Try yours, theirs, or both! See them ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Group Cider Date
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Paddleboating
Aries (March 21-April 19): Scenic Hike
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Wine Harvest
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Oktoberfest
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Bake Pies
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Haunted House
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Scary Movie Marathon
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Apple Picking
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Corn Maze
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Foliage Road Trip
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pumpkin Patch
Date IdeasAstrologyRelationshipsFallDating
