Leaf It to Us — 21 Places to See the Most Spectacular Fall Foliage in America

America really likes to show off in the Fall months. All you have to do is take a look around to see the incredible colors the amazing season has to offer. It's just about to be leaf-peeping season, so before you go on the hunt, make sure to know where you're headed. We have uncovered the absolute best places for foliage freaks to check out in the country. Keep reading to see the places you should add to your American bucket list!

Saranac Lake, NY
Gatlinburg, TN
Napa, CA
Stowe, VT
Harpers Ferry, WV
Munising, MI
Litchfield Hills, CT
Blue Ridge Parkway, VA
Cherokee, NC
Park City, UT
Deerfield, MA
Fish Creek, WI
Mountain Lakes, NJ
Sugar Hill, NH
Manchester, VT
Ontonagon, MI
Ridgway, CO
Adirondacks, NY
Aspen, CO
The Catskills, NY
Charlottesville, VA
