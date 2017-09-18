3 Surprisingly False Myths About the Female Body During Sex

The female body is absolutely fascinating — especially when it comes to the reproductive system. Did you know that vaginas and sharks both contain the same natural lubricant? We spoke with sex educator Jacq Jones to learn more interesting facts about our sexual health and debunk some myths that will surprise you.

Myth #1: Females aren't as capable of ejaculating as males are.

"Well, first of all, people who have clitorises and vaginas have the ability to ejaculate just as all people who have penises and scrotums do, which makes perfect sense because our bodies are more similar than they are different," said Jones.

Shockingly, the amount vaginas are able to discharge can vary from an eighth of a teaspoon to over a cup, according to Jones. If you're on the lesser end, you may not even know that you're ejaculating and assume that your body isn't capable of doing it.

Myth #2: Female ejaculation reduces friction during sex.

While we might assume that female ejaculation would be a great lubricant during intercourse, it can actually cause friction. "All of a sudden you notice that you were really wet but it wasn't slick anymore," Jones said. "And because ejaculation has a texture like water, and what does water do if you've ever tried to have sex in the shower?" There's friction. When your vagina ejaculates, it can wash away the natural or purchased lubricants. So if you experience less glide in the middle of sex but notice that you're not dry, she said it can be a good indication of ejaculation.

Myth #3: Vaginal orgasms and clitoral orgasms are completely different.

Lastly, Jones cleared up the most common misconception of treating these two orgasms as separate things. In fact, they're much more connected than we think. Before you worry that something's wrong with you, understand that about 70 percent of women are unable to achieve an orgasm just by penetration, according to Jones. Sex in general involves the whole system, not just stimulation in certain areas.

"The clitoris is not just like a little knob that's on the outside of the body. It extends into the body and splits into two little clitoral legs that go on either side of the vagina," Jones said. "So when you're having vaginal penetration, you are receiving some indirect clitoral stimulation." Why that alone isn't enough for many people may simply be due to anatomical differences. Jones said that some researchers think the reason some are able to have orgasms through vaginal stimulation is because the external part of their clitoris is closer to the opening to their vagina. As a result, it's receiving more stimulation.

"Whether or not somebody's having an orgasm just from vaginal penetration doesn't mean that their partner's penis is magic or not magic," Jones said. "It might be about how their body is structured and what level of stimulation they need in order to have an orgasm, which is super useful information."

Neither one is better than the other and everyone's bodies are different. If you need more clitoral stimulation, Jones suggests incorporating sex toys during play with products ranging from a pocket rocket, like the Crave Rechargeable Bullet, to the Mini Magic Blue Vibrator by Vibratex.

Whatever your body needs is what your body needs, and you should never feel embarrassed about it.