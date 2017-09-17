Feminist Best Friend Tattoos
17 Matching Feminist Tattoos For You and Your Patriarchy-Smashing BFF
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
17 Matching Feminist Tattoos For You and Your Patriarchy-Smashing BFF
In case you missed it, the future is f*cking female. And if you're looking for a new way to put your feminist pride on display, what's better (and more permanent) than a tattoo? Grab your BFF, sister, mom, or any other fellow female and check out the fierce matching tattoo ideas ahead to inspire your next ink session. Girl power!
0previous images
-14more images