Jillian Harris's 4 Signs That He's "the One"
10 Things I Wish I Knew Before Getting a Divorce
Get Ready For "Drama and Intrigue" in J.R. Ward's Hot New Paranormal Romance: The Thief
17 Matching Feminist Tattoos For You and Your Patriarchy-Smashing BFF

In case you missed it, the future is f*cking female. And if you're looking for a new way to put your feminist pride on display, what's better (and more permanent) than a tattoo? Grab your BFF, sister, mom, or any other fellow female and check out the fierce matching tattoo ideas ahead to inspire your next ink session. Girl power!

33 Tiny but Fierce Feminist Tattoos

