How Chris Villain Went From Disney Park Singer to Gender-Bending Cosplayer

YouTuber, singer, actor, and self-proclaimed "anime addict" and "Pokémon master" Chris Villain is a jack of all trades (quite literally — you should see his spot-on Jack Frost). He's also an epic cosplayer, and if you take a peek at his Instagram account, you may find yourself falling down the rabbit hole of his transformations into everyone from Spider-Man to (my personal favorite) Teddy Lupin. He's especially skilled at pulling off creative gender-bent (or gender-swapped) cosplay, in which he dresses as male versions of female characters from pop culture. I reached out to Chris via email to learn more about how he got into gender-bent cosplay, what he loves about the community, and what's on his bucket list. Ahead, read what he told us and prepare to be seriously inspired for your Halloween costume or fan-convention look with his favorite cosplays!

