32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants

There are things women think men want, and then are things that men actually want. If you'd like to give your boyfriend something he will actually use (and not something he only wears to make you happy), you've come to the right place. These tech-y, boozy, nerdy, sporty, bacon-y gifts are guy-approved — and are guaranteed to elicit genuine fist pumps this holiday season. As one dude I approached with these gifts put it, "If my girlfriend got me a Millennium Falcon bottle opener, I'd marry her." So there you have it.

Saks Fifth Avenue Drinkware
RBT by Rabbit RBT Two-Tone Beer Growler
$59.99
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now
The Bacon Crate
$60
from mancrates.com
Buy Now
Riviera
RC Sky Boss FPV Drone
$300 $209
from Gilt
Buy Now
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lagavulin Scotch 16 Year
$85
from bevmo.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Cups & Mugs
Vandor 'Star Wars - Darth Vader' Mug
$19.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now
Herschel
'Novel' Duffel Bag - Black
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now
Apple Tech Accessories
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$239.95
from Apple
Buy Now
Apple Watch
$329
from apple.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Chillsner
$16.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now
Asos
Denim Jacket In Washed Black
$56
from Asos
Buy Now
Call of Duty: WWII
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Barneys New York Flatware
Poglia Classic Mini Horn Pocket Knife
$240
from Barneys New York
Buy Now
Jo Malone
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne (3.4 Oz.)
$135
from Nordstrom
Buy Now
Tom Ford
Men's Hydrating Lip Balm, 0.25 oz
$25
from Macy's
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Whiskey Stones & Gift Set
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Boot Sneakers In Black 157686C
$96
from Asos
Buy Now
SensoGlove
$89
from shop.sensoglove.com
Buy Now
J.Crew
Magic wallet in Italian leather
$45
from J.Crew
Buy Now
Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Teton Sports Celsius XXL Sleeping Bag
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Moncler
Vented-Hem Quilted Puffer Vest, Size 8-14
$365
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now
MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
$43
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Companion Group
Golfers BBQ Set
$26
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Tabletop Arcade Game
$36
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now
Bushwick Kitchen Threes Knees Spicy Trio
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Roku Streaming Stick (3600R) - HD Streaming Player With Quad-Core Processor
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Portable Cardboard Radio and Speaker
$43
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Oscaurt Antitheft Travel Backpack
$37
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beard Grooming Care Kit
$33
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stelton Pure Utility Knife
$52
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
