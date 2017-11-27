Gifts For Boyfriend
32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants
There are things women think men want, and then are things that men actually want. If you'd like to give your boyfriend something he will actually use (and not something he only wears to make you happy), you've come to the right place. These tech-y, boozy, nerdy, sporty, bacon-y gifts are guy-approved — and are guaranteed to elicit genuine fist pumps this holiday season. As one dude I approached with these gifts put it, "If my girlfriend got me a Millennium Falcon bottle opener, I'd marry her." So there you have it.
RBT by Rabbit RBT Two-Tone Beer Growler
$59.99
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Vandor 'Star Wars - Darth Vader' Mug
$19.99
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$239.95
from Apple
Chillsner
$16.95
Poglia Classic Mini Horn Pocket Knife
$240
from Barneys New York
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne (3.4 Oz.)
$135
Whiskey Stones & Gift Set
$20
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Boot Sneakers In Black 157686C
$96
from Asos
Vented-Hem Quilted Puffer Vest, Size 8-14
$365
from Neiman Marcus
Golfers BBQ Set
$26
Tabletop Arcade Game
$36
from Urban Outfitters
Roku Streaming Stick (3600R) - HD Streaming Player With Quad-Core Processor
$40
