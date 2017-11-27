32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants

There are things women think men want, and then are things that men actually want. If you'd like to give your boyfriend something he will actually use (and not something he only wears to make you happy), you've come to the right place. These tech-y, boozy, nerdy, sporty, bacon-y gifts are guy-approved — and are guaranteed to elicit genuine fist pumps this holiday season. As one dude I approached with these gifts put it, "If my girlfriend got me a Millennium Falcon bottle opener, I'd marry her." So there you have it.