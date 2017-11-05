 Skip Nav
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends

When you're hunting for the perfect holiday gift for a girlfriend, it's all about the little luxuries. You want to find that special gift that makes your friend smile, something small that she wouldn't splurge on, or something she's never seen before. We've given you a head start on your holiday shopping by scouring the web for small, affordable gifts that your girlfriends are sure to cherish. So check out these funny, fancy, and unique gifts — all $20 and under — now!

Ban.do Girls' Trip Air Freshener
$5
from bando.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Key Chains
engraved pink pencils
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Voluspa
'Vermeil - Prosecco Rose' Two-Wick Candle
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Voluspa Candles
Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit
$14 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Asos Hair Accessories
Oh K! Ribbon Hair Ties
$8
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Accessories
Bloomingdale's Soap
Soap Rocks
$13
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Soap
Urban Outfitters
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
"I'm in Love" Extra Large Matchbox
$11
from shopwaitingonmartha.com
Buy Now
Francesca's Beauty Products
Best Friends Round Glass Trinket Dish
$14
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Beauty Products
Urban Outfitters
Icon Friendship Necklace Set
$12 $4.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Necklaces
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Skinnydip Shell Hair Brush
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Urban Outfitters
Metallic Card Case
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags
Color Me Swoon activity book
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
ban.do Rose Parade, Holographic & No Bad Days Hold That Thought Notebooks/Set of 3
$12
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
Tony Moly
TONYMOLY I'm Real Red Wine Mask Sheet
$3.75
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tony Moly Face Masks
Forever 21
Winky Lux Flower Balm
$14
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Lip Gloss
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Pouch
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags
Monki
Coffee Is My Bae Travel Mug
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Home & Living
