20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends

When you're hunting for the perfect holiday gift for a girlfriend, it's all about the little luxuries. You want to find that special gift that makes your friend smile, something small that she wouldn't splurge on, or something she's never seen before. We've given you a head start on your holiday shopping by scouring the web for small, affordable gifts that your girlfriends are sure to cherish. So check out these funny, fancy, and unique gifts — all $20 and under — now!