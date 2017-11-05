Gifts For Girlfriends $20 and Under
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends
When you're hunting for the perfect holiday gift for a girlfriend, it's all about the little luxuries. You want to find that special gift that makes your friend smile, something small that she wouldn't splurge on, or something she's never seen before. We've given you a head start on your holiday shopping by scouring the web for small, affordable gifts that your girlfriends are sure to cherish. So check out these funny, fancy, and unique gifts — all $20 and under — now!
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
'Vermeil - Prosecco Rose' Two-Wick Candle
$18
from Nordstrom
Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit
$14 $9.99
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
Best Friends Round Glass Trinket Dish
$14
from Francesca's
Icon Friendship Necklace Set
$12 $4.99
Skinnydip Shell Hair Brush
$18
Metallic Card Case
$10
ban.do Rose Parade, Holographic & No Bad Days Hold That Thought Notebooks/Set of 3
$12
from Saks Fifth Avenue
TONYMOLY I'm Real Red Wine Mask Sheet
$3.75
from Ulta
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
