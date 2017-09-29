 Skip Nav
11 Unique and Whimsical BFF Gifts From ModCloth — All Under $40

ModCloth is a treasure trove of playful, cool products that make wonderful gifts. When you're looking for something cute and thoughtful you wouldn't see at just any store, the site will be your go-to. We rounded up our favorite items that would make perfect presents for holidays or birthdays. Your friends will be utterly impressed by these finds, it's a guarantee. See our top picks and get to shopping. Maybe even treat yourself to a thing or two.

ModCloth Lit Was the Best of Times Clip String Lights
ModCloth Sea-son to Snuggle USB Foot Warmers
ModCloth Consider Your Noggins Dish
Fred What Woods You Do? Tea Infuser
ModCloth Blooming Utility Scarf Hanger
ModCloth Illuminated Inspiration Candle in Jane Austen
ModCloth It's All For Unicorn Light
ModCloth Your Twinning Ways Travel Mug
ModCloth Memorable Style Frame
ModCloth Uniquely You Canvas Pouch
One Hundred 80 Degrees Scoops of Flower Measuring Spoons
