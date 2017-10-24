 Skip Nav
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything

Men can be the toughest nut to crack when it comes to shopping. They aren't always vocal about what they want (and don't have 12,000 Pinterest boards like we do), and to make things worse, anything they have their eye on, they buy themselves. But we're here to help! No matter what your guy's interests are, we've got a gift idea for him! Check out our extensive gift guide now before the holidays creep up on you.

— Additional reporting by Tara Block

Bey-Berk
Valet Change Tray
$55 $49.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Bey-Berk Home & Living
Complete Collection of James Bond Films on Blu-ray
$82
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mountain Bike Icon Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
H&M
Padded Ski Jacket
$129
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Jackets
You Suck at Parking Cards
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Swissco
Fine Tooth Folding Comb
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Swissco Shaving
Laguiole
Jean Dubost Olive Wood Steak Knives
$249.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Laguiole Drinkware
Decor Lined Ice Bucket With Brass Tong
$29
from wayfair.com
Buy Now
Ray-Ban
Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses
$150
from East Dane
Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Ace Bottle Opener
$2
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Olivina
Bourbon Cedar Candle
$30
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Olivina Candles
Chess Bottle Stoppers
$20
from tweekstudio.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
Wooden States of America Magnetic Key Holders
$44
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Urban Outfitters Men's Grooming
Crux Supply Co. Beard Oil
$28
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Men's Grooming
Shark Tooth Phone Case
$35
from society6.com
Buy Now
Fish Corkscrew
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Artwork
The Skateboard Encyclopedic Print
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Artwork
Polished Gold Steel Hipster Glasses Cufflinks
$65
from shapeways.com
Buy Now
iPhone Projector
$120
from bestbuy.com
Buy Now
Wes Anderson-Inspired Posters
$50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
RBT Decanter
$100
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Michael Kors
logo stamp billfold wallet
$97
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Wallets
Dubliners Paperback Book
$12
from amazon.co.uk
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Stuffed Hamburger Press with Lifter
$16.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Nisolo
Shoe Care Kit
$108
from Nisolo
Buy Now See more Nisolo Shoes
domino Home & Living
Skull Shot Glasses
$28.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Home & Living
Snake Letter Opener
$150
from l-objet.com
Buy Now
Topo Designs Rover Pack
$139
from topodesigns.com
Buy Now
Ted Baker
Men's Grid Wool Pocket Square
$49.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Scarves
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Dapper 'Stache Drink Markers
$3
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Jimmy Choo
Man Men's Cologne - Eau de Toilette
$45
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Fragrances
Thomas Pink
Herringbone Heart Cufflinks
$125
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Thomas Pink Cuff links
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
If Organization Isn't His Strong Suit
If He Like His Drinks Shaken, Not Stirred
If He's a Biker Babe
If He Needs a Good Winter Jacket
If He's Prone to Road Rage
If He's Well-Groomed
If He's a Red-Meat Man
If He's Fashion Forward
If He's an On-the-Rocks Kind of Guy
If He Loves to Throw Shade
If He's Known For His Poker Face
If He's a Caged Outdoorsman
If He's a Chess Whiz
If He's Got the Key to Your Heart
If He Likes to Keep the Scruff
If He's a Shark-Week Fanatic
If He's a Fishing Aficionado
If He's a Sk8er Boi
If He's Sexy in Specs
If He's a Modern-Day Clark Griswold
If He's a Wes Anderson Cinephile
If He's a Debonair Drinker
If He's the One With the Bacon
If He's a Design-Loving Bookworm
If He's the King of Burgers
If He's Constantly on His Feet
If He Lives For the Weekends
If He's a No-Nonsense Businessman
If He's Happiest While Hiking
If He Loves a Good Suit
If He Can Shred With the Rest of Them
