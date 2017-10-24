35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything

Men can be the toughest nut to crack when it comes to shopping. They aren't always vocal about what they want (and don't have 12,000 Pinterest boards like we do), and to make things worse, anything they have their eye on, they buy themselves. But we're here to help! No matter what your guy's interests are, we've got a gift idea for him! Check out our extensive gift guide now before the holidays creep up on you.

— Additional reporting by Tara Block