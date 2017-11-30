 Skip Nav
21 Gifts For Your Wine-Loving Best Friend That Are Better Than a Bottle
21 Gifts For Your Wine-Loving Best Friend That Are Better Than a Bottle

There's a lot of wine-lovers out there, but some of us have that best friend who's truly all about it. Their life motto: it's wine o'clock somewhere. If your friend loves you just as much as she loves wine, she's going to obsess over the gifts ahead. From adorable accessories to absolute essentials, you'll find just the thing for them. Check out the 21 gifts ahead. Cheers!

"If You Can Read This, Bring Me a Glass of Wine" Socks
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gilt Tumblers & Water Glasses
Susquehanna Glass Co Tipsy Tritan Stemless Wine Tumblers (Set of 4)
$65 $39
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Tumblers & Water Glasses
Urban Outfitters
Wine Glass Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Bloomingdale's Bags
ban.do Super Chill Cooler Bag, Watermelon
$32
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Bags
Gilt Candles
Rewined Candles Wine Under the Tree Candle (11 OZ)
$28
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Candles
Gilt Tees
People Project LA Women's Wine Graphic Tee
$114 $29.99
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Tees
Cork Pops
Wine Teeth Wipes
$9
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Cork Pops Home & Living
World Market
Social Climbers Wine Charms Set of 12
$19.98
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Bar Accessories
Wine Glass Initial Necklace
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Tumblers & Water Glasses
Hydro Flask 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
$29.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tumblers & Water Glasses
Bloomingdale's Bags
Hudson Park Collection Faux Fur Wine Bag - 100% Exclusive
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Bags
Urban Outfitters
Rose Gold Wine Rack
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Storage
"This Is Probably Wine" Travel Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sonix
Champagne Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Metallic
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sonix Tech Accessories
Knock Knock Specialty Wine Journal
$11
from knockknockstuff.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Glasses
Pier 1 Imports
Gold & Silver Glass Marker Set
$9
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Drinkware
Bed Bath & Beyond Bar
Wild Eye Designs Cactus Wine Stopper in Gold
$7.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bar
Mud Pie Stemless Wine Glass
$23
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Corkscrews & Openers
Gift Boutique Golden Key Bottle Opener / Corkscrew
$25
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Corkscrews & Openers
UncommonGoods Bar
Wine Preserver Bottle
$50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bar
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenGift GuideWineHoliday
