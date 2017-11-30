Gifts For Women Who Love Wine
21 Gifts For Your Wine-Loving Best Friend That Are Better Than a Bottle
There's a lot of wine-lovers out there, but some of us have that best friend who's truly all about it. Their life motto: it's wine o'clock somewhere. If your friend loves you just as much as she loves wine, she's going to obsess over the gifts ahead. From adorable accessories to absolute essentials, you'll find just the thing for them. Check out the 21 gifts ahead. Cheers!
Susquehanna Glass Co Tipsy Tritan Stemless Wine Tumblers (Set of 4)
$65 $39
Wine Glass Christmas Ornament
$12
ban.do Super Chill Cooler Bag, Watermelon
$32
from Bloomingdale's
Rewined Candles Wine Under the Tree Candle (11 OZ)
$28
People Project LA Women's Wine Graphic Tee
$114 $29.99
Social Climbers Wine Charms Set of 12
$19.98
Hydro Flask 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
$29.95
from Nordstrom
Hudson Park Collection Faux Fur Wine Bag - 100% Exclusive
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Rose Gold Wine Rack
$69
Champagne Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Metallic
$35
from Nordstrom
Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2
$16
Gold & Silver Glass Marker Set
$9
from Pier 1 Imports
Wild Eye Designs Cactus Wine Stopper in Gold
$7.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Gift Boutique Golden Key Bottle Opener / Corkscrew
$25
from shopbop.com
