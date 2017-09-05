This Tinder Date Literally Went to Sh*t When the Girl's Plan to Secretly Poop Backfired

Pooping on the first date comes with its risks, but one girl probably didn't think that it'd get the fire department involved. What started off as a nice Tinder date complete with dinner, wine, and a romantic Scientology documentary quickly escalated into quite the sh*tty evening — literally. About an hour into the film, this guy's date went to the restroom and returned with a look of panic on her face. Apparently, she went to take a poop, but the toilet would not flush it down. So she retrieved the poop, wrapped it in toilet paper, and threw it out the window. Wait, it gets better.

As the winning date he is, the guy said they'd find it outside in the garden, bag it up, and pretend like nothing had ever happened. Except for the fact that his bathroom window doesn't open to the outside but rather a foot-and-a-half gap. Her solution? Climb in head first to bag it and throw it over to the actual outside. What seemed like a seamless plan was ruined when the girl realized she was totally stuck. He couldn't pull her out, and 15 minutes later, the only thing they were able to do was call the fire department for help. See their tweet with an amazing photo below.

An eventful evening for Temple fire crews. https://t.co/FNbCNuVu5z pic.twitter.com/gZS8Cpmn9q — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 5, 2017

In the process of successfully rescuing her, the guy's windows were broken, which he's currently asking for assistance in paying for. He explains everything that went down on his GoFundMe page — the fact that he's crowdfunding the repair costs for the window that messed everything up is just the cherry on top. The remainder of the raised money would be split between two charities: Toilet Twinning (an organization that builds and maintains toilets in developing countries) and the firefighter's charity to help cover medical costs for those who risk their lives every day.

If this isn't straight out of a movie, we don't know what is.