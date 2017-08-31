 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix in September
Sex
The 18 Sexiest Music Videos of 2017 Are So Damn Hot
Relationships
25 Unforgettable Halloween Costume Ideas For Same-Sex Couples
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Ghouls Gone Wild! 60 Creative Girlfriend Group Costumes

You know the drill: you and your girlfriends spend weeks talking about your group costume only for Halloween to creep up on you without actually planning anything. The best holiday ever will be here sooner than you think, so now's the time to whip up something. To help, we're rounding up some cute and creative group costumes to inspire you now. Whether you're planning a "ghouls" night out for Oct. 31 or just need some ideas for you and your female co-workers, take your pick from 60 getups. What are you waiting for?

Related
40 Sexy Last-Minute Costumes For Women

Pilots
Johnny Depp Characters
Will Ferrell Characters
Jim Carrey Characters
Rugrats
Social Media Apps
Soda Pops
29
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenHalloween CostumesFriendshipWomenHalloween
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Tara Block
Game of Thrones Costumes
Game of Thrones
50 Game of Thrones Characters You Could Be This Halloween
by Shannon Vestal Robson
DIY Pixar Costumes
Pixar
Every DIY Pixar Costume You Could Possibly Think of in 1 Place
by Macy Cate Williams
What Does the Color of My Period Mean?
Women's Health
50 Shades of Red: What the Color of Your Period Actually Means
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Disney California Adventure Halloween 2017
Halloween
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds