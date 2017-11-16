Gratitude Cards and Gifts
10 Things Even Better Than a Thank-You Note
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
10 Things Even Better Than a Thank-You Note
In the heart of the giving season, show your special someone how grateful you are through a sweet note or sentimental gift. With Thanksgiving meals weeks away and the daily gratitude challenge filling our Facebook feeds, here are 10 acts of gratitude that don't take a lot of time or cost a lot of money. With a little creativity like a gratitude calendar or a homemade treat, those close to you can have a true sense of how thankful you are for them this holiday season.
— Additional reporting by Emily Bibb
Reclaimed Wood Chalkboard
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Keepsake Glass Display Box
$16
from Urban Outfitters
0previous images
-21more images