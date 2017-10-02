 Skip Nav
7-Day Gratitude Challenge

Show Your Appreciation With This 7-Day Gratitude Challenge

Everyone loves tangible gifts, but it's the ones we can't hold in our hands that really mean the most. We've created a challenge designed to help you show your gratitude to the ones who have positively impacted your life. From your closest family members to the smiling server who makes your coffee every morning, here's how to give thanks seven days straight:

  1. Send flowers to your parents.
  2. Handwrite thank-you cards and send them to the five people closest to you.
  3. Give a server a big tip.
  4. Clean the house for a roommate or significant other.
  5. Bring in sweet homemade treats for co-workers.
  6. Reach out to someone who has had a big influence on your life.
  7. Cook a nice meal for your best friend.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
