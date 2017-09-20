"GRL PWR" Tattoos Are the Latest Feminist Ink Trend — and We're So Here For It

Growing up, I always had school supplies and Limited Too t-shirts covered with a simple yet powerful slogan: "Girl power." Back then, the phrase was half-heartedly tossed around (right alongside "Girls rule, boys drool"), but now more than ever, we must cling to the battle cry as a source of hope and solidarity. The latest way women are proudly letting their feminist flag fly? With empowering yet oh-so-chic "GRL PWR" tattoos. Who needs vowels, am I right? Refinery 29 first introduced us to this emerging ink trend, and man, are we into it. Ahead, we've gathered the cutest "GRL PWR" tats from all over Instagram to inspire your next ink session — because the future is f*ckin' female.



33 Tiny but Fierce Feminist Tattoos Related