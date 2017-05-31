 Skip Nav
You'll Want to Collect Every Single One of These Harry Potter Charms

Harry Potter fans are known to figuratively wear their fandom loud and proud, and now they can do it in the more literal sense. Thinkgeek released a line of charm bracelets and charms that represent the Hogwarts Houses and many other special items of meaning from the series. From a golden Time Turner to the Flying Ford Anglia and the Goblet of Fire, you'll want to collect each one of these accessories — or give them as gifts to your fellow Potterhead friends.

