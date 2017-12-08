 Skip Nav
32 Spell-Binding Harry Potter Gifts For Every Fan on Earth
32 Spell-Binding Harry Potter Gifts For Every Fan on Earth

There are an infinite number of ways to show your love of Harry Potter, and what better time to do it than during the holidays? Whether you're crafting your own wish list or gathering inspiration for someone else, the gifts ahead will definitely have you saying "accio."

If you want even more ideas, buy the books in a beautiful digital format or decorated in different Hogwarts house colors. Either way, you'll be plenty happy with these magical products.

— Additional reporting by Nicole Nguyen

Sterling Silver Triangle Ring
$32
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter "Always" Phone Case
$36
from society6.com
Buy Now
Dainty Gold Lightning Necklace
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Deathly Hollows Symbol and Harry Potter Glasses Lightning Bolt Scar Inspired
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
It's Leviosa Not Leviosa Shirt
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Limited Edition Moleskine Notebook
$25
from us.moleskine.com
Buy Now
Mischief Managed Decal
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hogwarts Alumni Apron
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Doodle Art Print
$20
from society6.com
Buy Now
Spinning Time Turner Necklace
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
I'm a Keeper, I'm a Catch Mug
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Sweatshirt
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Polyjuice Potion Flask
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Ones That Love Us Sirius Black Print
$21
from society6.com
Buy Now
Engraved Harry Potter Charms Pencil Set
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lumos Harry Potter Collection
$49
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Expecto Patronum T-Shirt
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Wall Clock
$31
from society6.com
Buy Now
Gryffindor Quidditch Sweater
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Temporary Tattoo Set
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Scourgify Washcloth
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Set of 3 Travel Poster Harry Potter Prints
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
I Solemnly Swear Sweatshirt
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Amortentia Bath Bomb With Patronus Charm
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Don't Let the Muggles Get You Down Pillow
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Muggle Sweatshirt
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Funko POP! Harry Potter Doll
$13
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Glasses and Scar Silhouette iPad Decal
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Snape's Patronus Lamp
$40
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Hogwarts House Flower Crown Headband
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Backpacks
Harry Potter Hogwarts Backpack
$29.99 $17.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Backpacks
Alex and Ani
Harry Potter Glasses Earrings Earring
$48
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Earrings
