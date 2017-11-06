 Skip Nav
10 Reasons to Believe in Yourself Even When Nothing Is Going Right

The past year has been a series of event after event, after event. I feel like all I did was micromanage a series of paperwork, insurance companies, and other paper trails, or put out fires, whether it was helping a loved one of mine or dealing with damage control of some kind or the other. Financially? Just as hard . . . probably the hardest year I have ever had as a single mother. There were many times where I thought to myself . . .

"When is it going to get better?"

And:

"I'm just failing."

I really doubted if I could handle "one more thing," yet there was life, handing out "one more thing" to me again . . . and again . . . and again!

Here is the good news: I handled it. I am still handling it, and contrary to those negative thoughts of mine, I am not failing. Failing is really just not trying, right? Well, I try. I do more than try. I persist, resist, and insist on moving ahead. But the one thing that really saved me were the friends who told me that it would get better. Eventually, I too started to believe that it would get better and that I could do this.

"See?" said one of my best friends, "Look at all you are doing and handling with such class. I am proud of you." I could do it. Even when times really suck, you need to believe that you will prevail no matter the circumstance, because if you believe it, you will be victorious!

Because even if you think you just aren't good enough, you've got friends who know you are!
Because even though the waters may be stormy now, they won't always be this way. They will calm down.
Because times may be tough, but you are tougher.
Because even when everything looks like doom and gloom, you can always find one moment of beauty or happiness amongst it all.
Because while the sun has to set, it also has to rise.
Because your luck will change, and more importantly, you're not going to give up until it does.
Because you're a dreamer who has big plans even if they're temporarily on hold.
Because you are loved and loved for a reason.
Because without rain, there would be no rainbows.
Because you don't give up. You keep on going and you stop to celebrate who you are and where you are going.
Self ImprovementAdviceWomenWellness
