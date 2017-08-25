These 50+ Quotes Will Remind You, Above All, to Love Yourself

If you're a fierce badass, there's no reason to hide it. Putting yourself first doesn't mean you're selfish, and being open about how awesome you are is a good thing. Loving yourself is essential, and I really believe it's the key to being happy. These 50-plus quotes will remind you that you're a beautiful tropical fish, you're a peacock, you're special as hell, and you should embrace it every day.



