The Secret to Achieving Multiple Orgasms Is Simpler Than You Think

Having multiple orgasms isn't just something you see in porn; it's a real thing that you can make happen in the bedroom tonight. It also doesn't require the sexual stamina of a stallion, either. Ladies, this is where we have the advantage. Just because your partner is done doesn't mean that the fun is over . . . for you, at least. (Even better if your partner is a woman, so that the both of you can keep the party going without breaks in between.) I spoke with Alicia Sinclair, clinical sexologist and founder of b-Vibe products, about how you, too, can have more than one O.

Turns out that there aren't any tricks to it, really. It's simply doing what most of us don't think to do after climaxing: don't stop. "In sex education, we call that 'riding the wave,'" Alicia told us. "So, you can have this really strong orgasm and rather than sort of powering down, you can continue to try and achieve by keep going."

It makes sense; your sexual parts are at the peak of sensitivity at this point, which means you won't require another full round of foreplay to stay aroused. Let's call it post-play. Alicia also mentioned how switching between different erogenous zones can also help.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Maybe you're starting with some sort of stimulation on your clitoris and then you orgasm from that, and then you add G-spot stimulation, and then you move back to the A-spot, and then you start tapping on the cervix," she said. "Exploring all these different parts of the body would allow women to more easily experience multiple orgasms."

But keep in mind that the foundation to having multiple orgasms is first knowing your body. Finding out what kind of stimulation you respond to most, as well as what you find arousing, is essential to then being able to communicate that to your partner.

"I always recommend to learn to play with yourself first," Alicia said. "I'm a very shame-free person, so I also want to remind people that there's no shame in learning about your body and experiencing pleasure from it."