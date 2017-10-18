50 Things You Need to Do For a Relationship to Last

Keeping a relationship alive and well over the years is easier said than done. But like any other living, breathing thing, it takes a whole lot of attention and effort to be successful. In order for a relationship to last, it's not enough to simply know the requirements. More importantly, you and your partner both need to live by them on a daily basis. The second you stop trying, the sooner you're bound for trouble. So, if you want your relationship to last, here are 50 things you need to do and remember all the time.