 Skip Nav
Relationships
10 Lies Women Tell on a First Date
Humor
These Costumes Are Equal Parts Funny and Sexy — What More Could You Want?
Advice
The 1 Thing Men Find Irresistible in a Woman
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Things You Need to Do For a Relationship to Last

Keeping a relationship alive and well over the years is easier said than done. But like any other living, breathing thing, it takes a whole lot of attention and effort to be successful. In order for a relationship to last, it's not enough to simply know the requirements. More importantly, you and your partner both need to live by them on a daily basis. The second you stop trying, the sooner you're bound for trouble. So, if you want your relationship to last, here are 50 things you need to do and remember all the time.

Related
3 Secrets to a Lasting Relationship, Straight From an Expert
Don't let date nights become less of a priority.
Always remind your partner how much you love them — even if they already know.
Remain interested in each other's lives.
Continue to show appreciation for one another.
Never half-ass your relationship; give your best at all times.
Don't stop flirting with each other.
Be the biggest supporter of their ideas, goals, and dreams.
Don't hold things in or else you'll build up resentment.
Hold yourself accountable for your mistakes instead of blaming your partner.
Remember that he or she is your teammate.
Never stop showing affection.
Let the little things go.
Keep celebrating anniversaries, personal accomplishments, and milestones.
Be kind to one another.
Offer to help without them having to ask you.
Don't lose sight of why you're together.
Find new interests or activities you can both share.
Keep checking in with one another so you don't wake up and feel like strangers one day.
Never allow your partner to feel like they're alone.
Prevent reoccurring problems by solving issues as they arise.
Don't get lazy when it comes to intimacy.
Keep making each other smile on a daily basis.
Encourage each other to spend some time outside of the relationship.
Don't hold grudges.
Don't stop wooing each other.
Always remember what you promised each other in the beginning.
Don't fall back on any promises you make.
Always stand up for one another.
Don't stop doing sweet things for each other.
Don't forget about romance.
Be on the lookout for your next adventure together.
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceMarriage
Tattoos
21 Matching Harry Potter Tattoos For Couples Who Will "Always" Stay Together
by Nicole Yi
The Most Important Thing About Your Wedding
Wedding
I've Been Married 11 Years and This Is What I Remember About My Wedding Day
by Colleen Dilthey Thomas
Why Age Doesn't Matter in Relationships
Relationships
I'm Dating an Older Man — Here Is Why Age Doesn't Matter
by Emily Cappiello
Signs Your Significant Other Is Head Over Heels
Relationships
15 Signs Your SO Is Head Over Heels in Love With You
by Nicole Yi
Remarrying Your Ex-Spouse
Relationships
I Married the Same Man Twice
by Charis Ruth
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds