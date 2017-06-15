 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How to Be the Ultimate Maid of Honor
Romantic Comedies
64 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix This Month
Women
A College Student Was Kicked Out of a Mall For Wearing This "Inappropriate" Outfit
Humor
We Feel Personally Affected by This Chest Hair Swimsuit
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How to Be the Ultimate Maid of Honor

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's look at the big picture. The maid of honor's primary purpose falls under three major categories: support the bride, manage the bridesmaids, and be available. Good organizational and communication skills are a plus, but a positive attitude is a must!

Supporting the bride means keeping her as stress free as possible and helping with the wedding planning in whatever capacity she needs it. (If she has a planner, you'll have less to take on, but the following duties include all that you might have to help with.) This also means emotional support. You need to be a good listener when she's having a meltdown about the planning process or cold feet about the marriage. You need to be honest and offer positive feedback when she asks for your opinions, but you also need to support whatever decisions she makes that you don't agree with.

Related
50 Bridal Shower Theme Ideas

Managing the bridesmaids includes making sure there is constant communication about where they need to be and when and what's expected of them. Most importantly, it's about being the go-between person for them and the bride, so that if they have issues about the cost of the bridesmaids' dresses, for example, you can help solve the issue without stressing out the bride.

Being available means making sure you can attend all the prewedding festivities — such as any bridal showers or bachelorette parties you may need to plan and host — as well as being available for guests to ask you questions and to take on last-minute DIY projects. Now let's look at the specific maid of honor responsibilities. And download the printable checklist here!

Related
40+ Adorable Photos You Need to Take With Your Bridesmaids

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Maid Of HonorWedding PlanningBridesmaidsWedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding
51 Real-Girl Engagement Rings Massive Enough to Ice-Skate On
by Macy Cate Williams
2017 Bachelorette Party Playlist
Spotify
by Nicole Yi
Cute Cheap Sneakers
Sneakers
by Macy Cate Williams
MAC Cosmetics Chromat Line
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Doughnut Pool Floats
Summer
16 Summer Essentials For the Girl Who Loves Doughnuts More Than Life
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds